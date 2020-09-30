Arlene Sullivan

Arlene (Lawrence) Sullivan, of Hanson, passed away Sunday morning, September 27, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond F. Sullivan and daughter of the late Ruth and John Lawrence. She is survived by her son, Stephen Sullivan, daughter-in-law, Debbie Sullivan, and daughter, Carey Whitman. She is survived by her sister, Ruthann Cataldo, and was the sister of the late John Lawrence, Philip Lawrence, and Richard Lawrence. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Megan, Stephen, and Sarah, as well as 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, from 9-10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Fern Hill Cemetery in Hanson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Arlene's name to The Last Resort for Cats, Hanover. For directions and to sign Arlene's guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.