Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Wrigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene V. Wrigley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene V. Wrigley Obituary
Arlene V. Wrigley of South Weymouth, passed November 22, 2019 at the age of 97. Born and raised in Brockton, Mass. to Fletcher and Viola (Fiandel) Wentzell of Nova Scotia, lived most of her life in Hilo, Hawaii She is survived by her sisters, June Haskins of Norton, Gloria Porter of North Carolina and her brother Gerald Wentzell of Stoughton, her grandson Thomas Gonsalves and his wife Ginger, grandson Chuck Rossetti and 4 great-grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Arlene was predeceased by her husband Thomas H. Wrigley, their daughters Janet Gonsalves and Judith Rossetti. Also predeceased by her brother Donald Wentzell and granddaughter Janene Oamil. Arlene loved to read, paint, do jigsaw puzzles, and was a faithful watcher of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She was a beautiful and artistic soul who blessed us with her grace and humor. She will be truly missed. Arlene would like to be remembered by her family and her best friends, Keith and Debbie Clausen of New Zealand. For additional information and the online guest book visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -