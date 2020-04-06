|
|
Arline Levine, of Canton, passed away on April 2, 2020, at 78 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna Bornstein. Beloved wife of Herbert Levine. Loving mother of Cindy Kobelin and husband Marc and Eric Levine and wife Susan. Cherished grandmother of Ethan and Tyler Kobelin and Samuel, Isaac, and Benjamin Levine. Dear sister of Rosalie Hurwitz, Zee Morse and the late Geraldine Getman. Private burial will be held at Lindwood Memorial Park in Randolph, Mass. on April 6. The family welcomes people to contact them and will hold "virtual shiva" via Zoom meeting at a time to be determined on April 7. A public celebration of her life and unveiling service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.jimmyfund.org/gift or the Boston Resiliency Fund at Boston.gov/departments/treasury/boston-resiliency-fund.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2020