Arnold Dean Blackwell, age 86, of Brownstown, was welcomed into his heavenly home on July 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dean was born on November 11, 1932 in Portland, Maine to the late George and Esther (Mott) French. He was adopted and raised by his Uncle Seth and Aunt Irene Blackwell. After graduating from Weymouth High School in Weymouth, Massachusetts, Dean joined the US Navy and served on the battleship USS New Jersey during the Korean War. He met his beautiful wife, Carol, while both were studying at Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Il. They were married at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Brownstown on June 10, 1960. God blessed them with four children: Michael, Katrina, Peter, and David. After grad- uating, Dean taught at Our Shepherd Lutheran School in Houston, Texas; Mt Hope Lutheran School in Allen Park, Michigan; and Bad Axe Middle School in Bad Axe, Michigan. In 1969, Dean and Carol moved to Brownstown, Indiana (Carols hometown) where he taught at Brownstown Middle School until his retirement in 1997. Dean earned his Masters Degree from Indiana Univ- ersity. Additionally, he worked at Family Drug for several years after retiring. Dean was a devoted husband, loving father, and grandpa. He loved spending time with his family and loved to visit his family that lived out of state. Dean and Carol were able to visit all fifty states during their time together. He was an active member of St. Peters Lutheran Church of Brownstown, where he served as an Elder, on the Evangelism Board, and in the chu- rch choir. For several years he was a lay director for Ongoing Ambassadors For Christ (OAFC), a youth evangelism group. Dean had the gift of encouragement, always sharing a smile, and greeting people by name wherever he went. Thankful to God for his Christian example and cherishing Deans memories are his wife of 59 years, Carol; his four children: Mike Blackwell and his wife Kristine, Tina Fisk and her husband Joseph, Peter Blackwell and his wife Sharon, and David Blackwell and his wife Janet; eleven grandchildren: Jennifer Blackwell, Jonathan Blackwell, Maureen Fisk, Natalie Fisk, Sarah Blackwell, Emma Blackwell, Megan Blackwell, Hannah Blackwell, Michelle Blackwell, Elissa Peterson, and Sara Peterson; and a brother Bob French. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and a sister Barbara Cook. Funeral service will be conducted by Zabel Funeral Home at St. Peter's Lutheran Church on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11a.m. with Pastor Jeremy Yeadon officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery where a final salute will be conducted by the VFW Post 1925, American Legion Post 89, Disabled Veterans and the Korean and Vietnam Veteran of Jackson Count. Visitation will be held at Zabel Funeral Home of Brownstown on Sunday, July 7 from 4 p.m. -8 p.m. Memorials may be given to The Salvation Army, Hoosier Christian Village or St. Peters Lutheran Church in Deans name.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 4, 2019