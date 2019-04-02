|
|
Arnold J. MacDonald, a Braintree resident, formerly of Boston, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Irene (Wysocki), and his seven siblings, J. Frederick, George, Norman, Allen, Ronald, Mildred, and Nancy. Arnold was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II in the Philippines. Arnold was a lifelong Red Sox fan, an avid reader, and had many interests including American history, photography, steam railroads, music, surfing the internet, his pets, and of course telling his jokes and all of his many stories. There was nothing more important to Arnold than his family and friends, whom he was always there to support and help. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Arnold's memorial funeral service on Friday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 2, 2019