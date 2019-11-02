|
Arnold LeRoy Mills Jr., of North Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Scituate, Mass., passed away Oct. 26, 2019. Arnold was a graduate of the USMMA Kings Point N.Y., Class of 55A, and served in the Merchant Marine and subsequently as a U.S. Navy pilot during the Korean War era. Born in White Plains, N.Y., to Arnold L. Mills and Marjorie (Bull) Mills, Arnold was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Priscilla M. Heacock. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Elizabeth Smith (Favor J.); and son, Arnold L. 3rd (Kimberly). Arnold also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Teresa and Anne Smith, Benjamin, Catarina, and Gabriela Mills; his brother, Taylor AB Mills (Susan); and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A 58-year survivor of Type 1 diabetes and a Joslin Clinic 50-year Gold Medalist, Arnold requested that his organs be donated to the Joslin Diabetes Research Program. Donations in Arnold's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Brookline, Mass., (children's cancer research) or JDRF, New York, N.Y. (Type 1 diabetes research).
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019