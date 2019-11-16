|
Arthur George Aspacher, age 94, of Weymouth, died on November 9, 2019. Arthur surivived by his late wife Rita Lorraine Jones, his companion for 38 years the late Cindy Belmosto. Father of Mary Brunswick, Ruth Bush, Donna Federico, Thomas Ward and the late Alice Pratt and John Ward. Survived by brother Edward Parker and the late William Parker, Martha Holman, Clara Aspacher and Louise Benkart. Also survived by 14 grandchildren 17 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews A celebration of remembrance at Common Market, 97 Willard St., Quincy on Nov.16 from noon - 3 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019