Arthur G. Daru

Arthur G. Daru Obituary
Arthur G. "Butch" Daru of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died April 3, 2019. Butch proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and went on to have a successful 50 year career as a plumber. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and debating politics. He was happiest when surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren. He was the beloved husband of Lucy (Chase) Daru of Weymouth; devoted father of Linda Rosano and her husband James of Hanover and Jeff Daru of Weymouth; cherished Papa of Jake, Mark and Michael. Services were private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arthur may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019
