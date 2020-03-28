|
Arthur H. Brodil, age 64, of Brockton, died Monday, March 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank C. and Helen E. (Donovan) Brodil. Raised in Randolph, Artie was a graduate of Randolph High School-1973 and Stonehill College-1977. He worked in the family shoe business Brodils Bootery in Randolph and ran Brodils Bootery in Weymouth, before he decided on a career in the insurance business. He was employed by Metropolitan and Twinbrook Insurance before he became an independent broker. He was a member of BNI and IBN. Artie was the loving husband and best friend of 42 years of Kathy L. (Lipper) Brodil. Artie enjoyed life to the fullest. He summered in Dennisport and wintered in New England mountains. He loved to ski, golf, sail, travel and play darts. He was a longtime member of Harwich Port Golf Club and played in dart leagues. In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by his siblings, Robert "Bob", Marcia Baxter both of Falmouth, Barry of Plymouth and David of N. Conway, N.H. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Artie's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Please consider donations in Artie's name to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2020