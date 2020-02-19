|
Arthur "Tykie" Hooper, of Carver, formerly of Plymouth passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday February 16, 2020, in his home after a long illness. He is the beloved husband of 25 years to Jacqueline A. (Pearson) Hooper. Born in Boston on November 11, 1959 son of the late Arthur A. Hooper and Phyllis (Kelly) and the late George Broderick. He is the father of Shannon Jordan of South Carolina, Kathleen Anderson of North Carolina, Michael Hooper of South Carolina, Edward Farrell of Weymouth, Jeffrey Hooper of Fall River, Taylor Hooper of Plymouth and Josh Hooper USN of San Diego, Calif.. Brother of Chuck Hooper of Florida, George Broderick of Quincy, Donna Mansfield of Florida, Chrissy Spray of Florida, Kelly Hooper of Boston and the late Sue Connors. Grandfather of Hailey, Ryan, Alyssa, Michael, Kaylyn, Cheyenne, Isaish, Ben, Kaylee, Cameron, Emma, Domenic, and Lianna Faith. Tykie was the owner of Marble Perfection Co. and had worked as a stone refinisher for which his son now operates the business. He was an enthusiast of motorcycle's and cars and took great pride in his Harley and Corvettes. A member of the Garibaldi Club and the Colombo Club of Plymouth. His greatest joy was time spent with his family and friends. A life celebration will be held on Friday February 21, at 6 p.m. at the Garibaldi Club, 36 Castle Street, North Plymouth. Cremation in Vine Hills Crematory. Online condolences may be made www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 19, 2020