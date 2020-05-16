|
Arthur J. Sullivan of Holbrook, passed away on May 11, 2020, at the age of 97. Born in Randolph to the late James and Helen (Dower) Sullivan, Arthur graduated from Stetson High School, Class of 1940. He furthered his education by receiving a bachelor's degree from St. Anselum College, Class of 1947. Arthur proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II in Underwater Demolition (precursor to todays Navy Seal). He enjoyed working outside, reading, and visits with his family. He was a daily communicant at St. Joseph Church. He was a true Irish gentleman, known for his thoughtfulness, quick wit, sharp mind and giver of the best hugs in the world. Arthur was a truly devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His kindness was felt by all who knew him. Beloved husband of the late Rita (Derocher) Sullivan. Loving father of Eileen Quemere and her husband Larry of East Bridgewater, Marcia Phillips and her husband George of Raynham and Mari-anne Shanly and her husband Mark of Holbrook. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Willner and her husband Karl of Hingham, Karen Phillips of Brooklyn, NY, Maureen Shanly of Boston, Erin Shanly of Rockland and Mark Shanly, Jr. and his wife Lauren of Weymouth. Caring great-grandfather of Niklas and Colin Willner and Evelyn Phillips. Arthurs family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to the entire staff at Dwyer Home. Their compassionate and exceptional care provided great comfort, especially during the past two months when they were not allowed visits due to the Corona Virus restrictions. Arthurs family will honor and remember his life privately at this time. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. Joseph Church, 153 S. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020