Arthur J. Thornton of Duxbury, formerly of South Weymouth and Delray Beach, Fla., passed away on March 17, 2019. He was 95. Arthur was born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late James A. and Theresa (Gearns) Thornton. He worked for many years for Nixdorf Computer Company until his retirement. Arthur enjoyed golfing, fishing, trains, and was an avid Red Sox fan. He was a proud World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps and he was also a member of the American Legion in Norwell Post # 192. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Margaret A. (Amann). Loving father of Eileen M. Haley and her husband, George Haley II, of Plymouth, Robert A. Thornton of Hanover and the late James E. Thornton. Grandfather of Erin M. Martin and her husband, John, of Hanson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2 - 5 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m.. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 101 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02190 or to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472.