Arthur Murphy, of Hanover, passed from Lewy Body at the age of 76. Born November 15, 1943, in Everett. Arthur is survived by his late wife Marjorie of 52 years, their five children; Michelle Lenaghan and her husband Brian of Hanover, Chrissy Rinkus and her husband Gary of Pembroke, Lori Graham and her husband Jeff of Hanover, Brian Murphy and his wife Sherry of Norwell and Michael Murphy and his wife Andria of Norwell. He was the grandfather of Jay, Lexi, Duke, and Olivia Lenaghan, Shane, Nicole, and Bo Rinkus, Monte, Kiley and Blake Graham, Christian and Roman Murphy and Shayla , Faith and Kane Murphy. He was the brother of Louise Flebotte and Jim Murphy. He was also survived by in-laws MaryLou King, Charles MacMurray, Patricia Bersani ,Kathy Amonte and many nieces and nephews. Arthur dedicated his life to his wife, children and his 15 grandchildren who he loved more than anything. He built a successful electrical contracting business. He dedicated his time and passion to building AMURPHY Inc. He was an amazing photographer, loved golf, singing and lived an active life. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte 139 in Hanover, followed by Burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Murphy Cares ALZ. For directions and to sign Arthur's online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com