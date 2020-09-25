1/
Arthur S. Cabral Jr.
1932 - 2020
Arthur S. Cabral Jr., of Whitman, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Eleanor M. (Sylvia) Cabral. Arthur was the loving father of Arthur S. Cabral and his wife Denise of West Bridgewater. Brother of Cynthia Vandenburgh of Westport. Loving Grandfather of Valerie and her husband Samuel of Mansfield, and Diana and her husband Brad of Lyman, ME. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arthur was proud of his military service and of being an Army veteran serving his country during the Korean War. Visiting hours will be held in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington Street, Whitman, on Sunday, September 27th, 2-5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman, on Tuesday September 29, at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery, New Bedford. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 25, 2020.
