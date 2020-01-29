|
Arthur Thomas Valicenti Jr., age 87, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Viroine Anne (Robohm); his son, Ron and wife Janet; his daughter, Sherry and husband David Banks; his son, Dale and partner Marie Shadduck; and his grandchildren, Morgan and Olivia Valicenti, Dempsey Banks and Nicolas, Daniel and Michael Valicenti. A celebration of his life will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Center for Arts at Thayer Academy, 750 Washington St., Braintree. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the Arthur Valicenti Jr. 1951 Scholarship Fund. For further details, please go to Keohane.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020