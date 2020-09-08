Arthur V. Porter, of Braintree died September 5, 2020. Arthur was born in Quincy to the late Robert and Ethel Porter. Upon graduating from Braintree High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for several years for General Dynamics Corporation Shipyard and The Sheraton Corporation. Arthur and his wife Roberta raised their family in Braintree, and family was the cornerstone of Arthur's life. Arthur was a lover of animals and enjoyed learning about naval and military history. He could usually be found busy on a woodworking or home improvement project, playing softball with his shipyard team or bowling with his wife Roberta and their friends. Arthur was the husband of 50 years to Roberta Porter of Weymouth. Father to Debra Porter of Easton, Jennifer Porter of Weymouth and Stephanie Porter of South Deerfield. Grandfather to Adam Arthur Porter and Cassandra Ellen Porter. Brother to Sylvia D. Porter O'Brien of Branford, CT. Also the uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings, Mary Louise Porter Warren formerly of Holbrook and Robert Porter Jr. formerly of Enid, OK. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street), East Weymouth. A funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some of us cannot gather together with Arthur's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In loving memory of Arthur, please consider a donation in his name to V.A. Boston Healthcare System, ATTN: Voluntary Service (135), 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or online at www.boston.va.gov/giving/index.asp
.