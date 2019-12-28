|
Arthur William Murphy, of Hingham, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the South Shore Healthcare Center in Rockland. He was 93. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Eugene J. and Ellen T. (Ryan) Murphy and attended local schools. Arthur graduated from Cathedral High School with the Class of 1943. He later continued his education by completing his undergraduate degree at Suffolk University and Law degree from the New England School of Law. In 1944, during World War II, Arthur was called to duty as a Private in the United States Army and honorably discharged in 1946. In 1952, he joined the United States Air Force as a Judge Advocate serving in both Korea and Vietnam. He retired from military duty as a Lt. Colonel in 1970. Arthur was a recipient of both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Arthur was one of the many young men who assisted at the November 28, 1942 Coconut Grove fire in Boston. In his spare time, Arthur enjoyed watching football and basketball. He also enjoyed traveling to different shrines, especially in Ireland where he could learn about his faith and his heritage. Arthur was a man of faith and lived his life in accordance with Christian virtues. He was a daily communicant all of his life. He was a charitable and generous person and always tried to help those in need, though he never made a spectacle of his service to others. Arthur's legacy of generosity and service to his country and community continues through his family and friends. He will be missed by all the lives he touched. Arthur was the loving brother of Eileen R. Murphy of Hingham and the late Maureen Charlton and her surviving husband Richard of Pocasset, the late Eugene Murphy and his late wife Marie, the late George and Donald Murphy. Arthur is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, December 29, 2 - 6 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 30, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in memory of Arthur may be sent to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the charitable organization of one's choice. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 28, 2019