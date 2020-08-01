1/1
Athanasios Kotoulas
1943 - 2020
Athanasios "Sam" Kotoulas, age 77, of Weymouth, was called to eternal life on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was surrounded by the love and comfort of his family as he made his peaceful journey to the gates of Heaven, after a long battle against cancer. Sam was born on June 30, 1943. He immigrated to the United States from Volos, Greece. He is now reunited with his brothers, John and Billy, and his parents, Theodore and Fani. His presence will forever be missed by his wife of 48 years, Patricia L. (Carini) Kotoulas; his daughters, Kristina and Nicole; his son-in-law, Peter; and his sister, Herikia, and extended family in Greece. His most precious gifts were his three grandchildren: Kayla, Samantha and Emma. Papou showed his granddaughters how important love and family is. The greeting of hello (Yello) will never be the same. Sam worked very hard to establish his life here in the United States. He was well-known for his many restaurants. He touched the lives of so many. Those who had the privilege to share a moment with Sam know that he would give you a smile and the shirt off his back. Sam showed us what hard work and perseverance can bring to your life and to many others. Sam's family would like to thank those involved, for their love and support during this difficult time. In light of current events, funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sams memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or by visiting www.dana-farber.org. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
