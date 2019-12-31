Home

Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
More Obituaries for Audrey Madan
Audrey D. Madan

Audrey D. Madan Obituary
Audrey D. (Millette) Madan, of Bridgewater, died on Dec. 29, 2019, at the age of 87. Born and raised in Middleboro, she was the daughter of the late Jeanette A. (Houle) and Romeo Millette. Audrey was a graduate of Middleboro High School, Class of 1949. She later married Harold E. Madan Jr. on September 20, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church, Middleboro. The two settled in Norwell where they would raise their boy, Edward. Audrey worked as an accountant for shoe factories and Powers Modeling in Boston for a few years before becoming the owner and proprietor of Willson Hill Antiques, where she would operate out of her home for over 60 years. Audrey enjoyed the American and Civil War, antiques, and had an extensive French and German doll collection. She was funny, witty, caring, and extremely giving. Audrey and Harold had a Bradford Brigade Motor Home. She loved driving it and the two traveled all over the United States. They would often vacation in Lincoln, N.H. Audrey was also a CCD teacher and a past President of the Womens Auxiliary. Audrey was the loving wife of Harold E. Madan Jr. of Bridgewater; mother of Harold "Ed" Madan III and his wife Victoria of Bridgewater; Grammy of Shaeleigh V. Madan; sister of Clarence V. Madan of Rhode Island. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are cordially invited to a funeral home service at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Middleboro. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to South Shore Hospice 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 31, 2019
