Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
Audrey H. Barrett


1929 - 2020
Audrey H. Barrett Obituary
Audrey Helen Barrett passed away at South Shore Hospital on January 30 2020. She was born and lived in Braintree her entire life. Audrey is survived by Paul Barrett, Janet Pray, Laurel Buttaro, three generations of nieces and nephews, and her caring neighbors, Christiana lin and Francis O'Donoghue. Audrey graduated from Braintree High School and received an associate's degree from Bently College. She belonged to the Neponset Valley Yacht Club and Milton Yacht Club. She was a member of the photography group at the Braintree Department of Elder Affairs. Visiting hours will be Friday, February 7, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington Street, Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2020
