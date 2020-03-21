|
B. Jean (Bjorkman) Coyle of Weymouth, formerly of East Braintree, died March 19, 2020. She was 86. Jean worked for many years at Bjorkman Industrial Power in Weymouth. She enjoyed cookouts, clambakes, Sunday "communions", crossword puzzles, crocheting, and above all else, spending time with family. She also loved dining out at Bobby Hackett's, Maria's and Alfredo's with her husband, sister, brothers and their spouses. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all. Beloved wife of the late John W. Coyle Jr., she was the devoted mother of Ellen J. Warner and her husband Ken of Cohasset, Peggy Ann Stanton and her husband Mark of Whitman and John W. Coyle III of Weymouth; loving sister of the late Carl H. Bjorkman Jr. and his wife Patricia, the late Marguerite Grey and her husband Guy and the late William P. Bjorkman Sr. and his wife Beverly; sister-in-law of Ellen Gurry and her husband Ed of Ariz. Also blessed with many generations of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2020