Barbara A. Alosi
On July 23, 2020, pediatric nurse and passionate pro-vider for the hungry, Barbara A. Alosi, 77, of Plymouth, died after a 4 year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Fall River, to the late Edna and Joseph Durfee of Tiverton, RI. Barbara attended St. Annes School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1964 then earned her BSN in 1994. In 1955 her family moved to Tiverton, RI, where in the 6th grade she met the love of her life Brian on the school bus. They married in 1965 and moved to Plymouth in 1972. During her 35 year career as a pediatric nurse, she was devoted to the lives of children and their families. She was instrumental in the formation of the pediatric unit at the Mayflower House in Plymouth. Barbara was driven to feed the hungry. She co-founded the Greater Plymouth Food Warehouse, an all volunteer group that provided food to 20 food pantries in the Plymouth and Upper Cape areas and eventually fell under the umbrella of the South Shore Community Action Council. She continued to provide food to the needy as a member of both the St. Peters Church St. Vincent De Paul Society and the Plymouth Fragment Society. Barbara is survived by her husband Brian; her son Timothy and wife Allison Simmons and their children Emma and Sam of Walpole; her daughter Jennifer Perrault and husband David of Harrington, ME; and her son Michael and wife Brittany and their children Amari, Aurelia and Odessa of Salt Lake City, UT. She also leaves her lifelong friends Mary and Mike Morris of Plymouth and their children. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth from 4-7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 at the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 126 South Meadow Rd., Plymouth at 11 a.m., followed by Interment in the St. Josephs Cemetery, Plymouth. For online guestbook and directions visit www.cartmelldavis.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Barbaras memory to the St. Peters Church St. Vincent De Paul Society, 10 Memorial Dr., Plymouth, MA 02360, or to the Plymouth Fragment Society, P.O. Box 6386, Plymouth, MA 02362.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of one of your family member.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
July 25, 2020
Brian I was sorry tp hear about your loss.
I lost Connie 2 years ago
Great memories of you at SS Chamber
John C Doody
Friend
