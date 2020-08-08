1/
Barbara A. Bridges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Bridges (Connelly), age 78, of Whitman, formerly of Quincy passed away at home August 6th surrounded by her loving family. Born in Springfield, she was raised in Jamaica Plain and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School. She worked at State Street Bank in Quincy as an Account Manger before retiring. Barbara enjoyed cooking, shopping, and traveling and most especially spending time with her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Beloved wife of Thomas F., Mother of Karen Monahan and her husband Kevin of Hull, Krisann Kelley and her husband John of Boston, and Kim Olszewski and her husband Scott of Whitman. Daughter of the late Laurence and Helen Connelly. Sister of Laurence Connelly, Jr. of Newton and the late William Connelly. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Monday from 4-8 pm . Due to the Current Covid 19 restrictions only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy Tuesday morning at 10:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the South Shore 30 Reservoir Park Dr. Rockland, MA 02370. For guestbook see www. alfreddthomas.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved