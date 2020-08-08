Barbara A. Bridges (Connelly), age 78, of Whitman, formerly of Quincy passed away at home August 6th surrounded by her loving family. Born in Springfield, she was raised in Jamaica Plain and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School. She worked at State Street Bank in Quincy as an Account Manger before retiring. Barbara enjoyed cooking, shopping, and traveling and most especially spending time with her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Beloved wife of Thomas F., Mother of Karen Monahan and her husband Kevin of Hull, Krisann Kelley and her husband John of Boston, and Kim Olszewski and her husband Scott of Whitman. Daughter of the late Laurence and Helen Connelly. Sister of Laurence Connelly, Jr. of Newton and the late William Connelly. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Monday from 4-8 pm . Due to the Current Covid 19 restrictions only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy Tuesday morning at 10:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the South Shore 30 Reservoir Park Dr. Rockland, MA 02370. For guestbook see www. alfreddthomas.com
