Barbara A. (Mullen) Gifford, of Bridgewater, died May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William H. Gifford. Loving mother of H. Mark Gifford of Bridgewater, Joseph Gifford and his wife Kim of Michigan, Richard D. Gifford of Bridgewater, Barbara O. Gifford and her late husband Charlie of Abington, William M. Gifford of Michigan and the late Peter J. Gifford. Cherished Grandmother of 6 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of the late Mary, Joe, Margie, John and Peter. Also survived by many dear friends and extended families. Barbara worked for the United States Navy before her career as a supervisor of the United States Postal Service. She was a dedicated member of the Lions Club. Barbara enjoyed traveling and spending time with those she loved. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth. Burial will be private. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at the Polish Club in Abington from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary