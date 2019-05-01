Home

McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Cohasset, MA
View Map
Barbara A. Giuggio Obituary
Barbara A. (Savage) Giuggio, age 89, of Cohasset, passed away on April 28, 2019, peacefully with family at her side. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late John P. Giuggio; loving mother of John P. Giuggio Jr. of Cambridge, Patricia Cappello of Norwell, Stephen Giuggio of Sewalls Point, Fla., and the late Barbara M. Mance; loving grandmother of Elizabeth Morrison, Barbara Mance, Matthew Cappello, Jeffrey Cappello, Leigh Cappello, Gina Giuggio, John Giuggio, Timothy Giuggio, and Cali Giuggio; great-grandmother of Felix Morrison, Mackenzie Cappello, and Chase Cappello; sister of Janet Savage of Braintree and Edward Savage of Hanson. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Barbara on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Interment in Hingham Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Barbara may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, c/o NVNA, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2019
