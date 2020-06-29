Barbara Ann (Murdock) Harnden of Milton died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, passing away peacefully at home after a valiant seven-year battle with cancer. She was 63 years old. Born September 15, 1956 to the late Vincent and Virginia Murdock, she was raised in Milton, graduated Milton High School in 1974 and graduated the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 1978. Barbara worked for many years as a quality control analyst, retiring in 2018. Beloved wife of Kevin Harnden, Barbara was the loving mother of Charles Harnden and his wife Amanda of Easton, Erin Young and her husband Barry of Braintree and Jonathan Harnden and his wife Vicky of Pembroke. She was the cherished grandmother of Allison and Nicholas Young and Jacob and Lexia Harnden. She is also survived by her three sisters Virginia (Chester) Freeman of Quincy, Carolyn (Rodney) Fritz of Milton and Jane Murdock of Houston, Texas, and her many adoring nephews and nieces. Ever cheerful and optimistic, family meant everything to Barbara. Throughout her life, she made and kept wonderful friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed hosting parties, vacations in New Hampshire, reading, bowling and spending time with family. A private family service was held. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 29, 2020.