Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Jones Obituary
Barbara A. (D'Alessandro) Jones, age 80, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, January 10, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family. Barbara was born in Quincy, to the late Dante and Mary (D'Alessandro) D'Alessandro. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1958. She was employed as a bookkeeper for State Street Bank in Quincy for twenty-four years and later worked as a bookkeeper for the Stop & Shop Company in their Quincy headquarters for many years. Barbara was a kind hearted woman who enjoyed her many friendships at Granite Place in Quincy. She loved playing bingo and taking trips to Foxwoods with family and friends. Most of all, Barbara was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Donald B. Jones, Sr. Devoted mother of Michael Gaudreau of Holbrook, Faith Jones of Quincy, Shirley Concepcion and her husband Henry of Taunton, Sheryl Comperchio and her husband Thomas of North Attleboro, the late Donald B. Jones, Jr. and his wife Stacey of Hull. Barbara was the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Patricia DAlessandro of Quincy, AnnMarie LaForest of Braintree and Joan DiBona of Meredith, NH. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday, January 16, at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbaras memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 60 Walnut Street, #102, Wellesley, MA 02481. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -