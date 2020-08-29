Barbara Ann Mahoney, 77 of Rockland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in San Diego, CA, on August 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Madelyn (Lutz) Ryan. She was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy, class of 1961. Over her life she held many different jobs but especially loved her time at Jordan Hospital, Norwell VNA and most recently, Beacon Partners. Barbara was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, interior decorating and her time on the beach, especially the Cape. She had so many talents but she was especially talented at cooking and painting and got great pleasure in sharing those talents with her children and grandchildren. She was intelligent, artistic and had a great sense of humor right up to the end. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late John J. Burke, a United States Marine who died in Vietnam, and most recently, the late Paul Mahoney, who passed away 3 years ago. She is survived by her children Kelly Holland and her husband Paul of Pembroke, Stephen Mahoney and his wife Julie of Arizona, and Michael Mahoney and his wife Julianne of Norwell. Barbara was the grandmother of Christopher, Sarah, and Angela Holland, Violet Mahoney, and Mikaela, Connor, and Ryan Mahoney. She was the sister of Nancy Boyle of Hanover, Mark Ryan of Florida, the late David Ryan, Peter Ryan, Carol Ryan, and Alana Hughes. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, on Monday August 31st from 4-7 PM. All other services will be private. Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to the South Shore VNA and Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr, Rockland, MA 02370. For directions and to sign Barbara's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
