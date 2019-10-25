|
Barbara A. (Kelley) Meany, of Braintree, formerly of Holbrook, passed away peacefully at age 88 on October 23, 2019 at South Shore Hospital surrounded by her loving and heartbroken family. Barbara lived in Holbrook for 58 years before moving to Sunrise of Braintree. Daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Kelley, predeceased by her husband Daniel J. Meany, Jr. and son Daniel J. Meany III, brothers Arthur Kelley and Robert Kelley, sisters Florence (Sissy) Bussiere and Alyce (Bunny) Kelley. Cherished sister and friend of Jean B. Gibbons (So. Weymouth). Loving mother of Kevin Meany (Avon) and wife Virginia, Thomas Meany (Braintree) and wife Robyn, Pamela Kiley (Braintree) and husband Mark. Devoted grandmother of Colleen Myers, Sean Meany, Erin Meany, Megan Kiley, Mark E. Kiley, Erin Kiley and great grandmother of Owen and Braden Myers. Dear aunt to Linda Servin (Quincy). Barbara was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Roxbury. Barbara worked as a secretary at Raytheon before raising her 4 children. After her children were grown, she was employed in the catalog department of Sears Roebuck. Barbara loved to do crossword puzzles, drink Au Bon Pain coffee, watch Indian movies and her favorite TV show Blue Bloods. Although she never played golf, she was an avid golf fan. But, what "Nana Barbara" loved most was her time spent with her grandchildren; they were her pride and joy. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara's life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 South Franklin Street, Holbrook. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 153 South Franklin Street, Holbrook. Interment, Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmelites of Boston, 61 Mount Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119 or a .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019