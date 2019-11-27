|
Barbara Anne (Manning) Morris, 77, of Hanover, passed away on November 26, 2019. Born on June 24, 1942 in Boston, she was the daughter of the late William and Doris (Meaney) Manning. Raised and educated in Roxbury, she attended St. Patrick's High School and worked at New England Telephone where she met her husband. Later she worked as a waitress at the Venetian in Weymouth for 20 years. She loved bingo and attending her grandchildren's sporting and theater events. Barbara was the beloved wife of Charles G. Morris for 55 years. Devoted mother of Karen Matthews and her husband Jeff of Canton, Chris Morris and his wife Daryce of Hanover, Kevin Morris of Pembroke, and Robert Morris and his wife Julie of Pembroke. Cherished grandmother of Christian, Connor and Manning Morris of Hanover, Caroline and Kathleen Morris of Pembroke, and Gabriana and Caitlin Matthews of Canton. Dear sister of Ruth Poirier of Franklin and the late Shirley Nolan, Doris Matthews and Edward Manning. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, November 29, from 3 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover, on Saturday at 9 a.m. Burial to follow in Hanover Center Cemetery. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019