|
|
Barbara "Babs" (Steele) Donnelly, of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester and Roxbury, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from Covid-19 related complications at the Care One Facility at Weymouth. Barbara was the devoted and loving wife of Paul for 67 years. Barbara was born in Boston, May 10, 1935. She was the oldest daughter of Anne (Rooney) and Chester Steele. She will lovingly be remembered by her siblings, Richard Steele and wife Maureen and Marilyn Filicicchia and partner Paul McAdams. She was the loving mother of Robert and Kelly Donnelly of Powhatan, Va. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lorraine Donnelly Walsh, and son, James "Jimmy" Donnelly. Barbara is also survived by three grandchildren, Kylie, Conner, and Cole Donnelly of Powhatan, Va. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Dawn Abbott, Todd Filicicchia, Mary Young, Darren Steele and Karen Folan; as well as several great-nieces and nephews; and a great great-nephew. Also lovingly survived by her dear friend, Linda Kelly, along with many other friends. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Although a gathering can not be held with Barbara's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting casperfuneralservices.com and sharing a special memory or message.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2020