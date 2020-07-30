Barbara F. (Ellis) Young, of Pembroke, joined her parents and sister in the grace of God on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 81. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving husband of 56 years and family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Barbara will be known for being a shining light of caring and kindness to all who knew her. Born in Quincy to the late Robert Ellis and Mae (Loud) Ellis; sister to the late Roberta (Ellis) Todd; and predeceased by her grandson Jonathan Young. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her loving husband Carl H. Young of Pembroke; her children Carl R. Young, Sr. and his wife Rhonda of Plymouth, William Young and his wife Melissa of Uxbridge, and Steven Young and his wife Shellie of Lakeville; sister to Anita Nagle of Bradford, PA, Joan Kinney and her late husband George Kinney of Bridgewater, Sandra Ellis and her husband Jerry Ellis of Middleborough, and Robert F. Ellis and his partner Priscilla Grondin of Londonderry, NH ; her adoring grandchildren Stephanie Mae Young, Carl R. Young, Jr., Zachary Young, Christian Young, Jordan Young, Angela Young, and many step grandchildren; and beloved Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara married the love of her life Carl in 1964 in Quincy, and moved to Pembroke in 1971 to raise their beautiful family. She worked for Caldors in Pembroke for 20 years as a Customer Service Representative, and spent several years working for the Pembroke Public School System. She loved spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo in Hanover and Pembroke, taking trips to the casino, and spending every Tuesday with her sisters. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Saturday, August 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital in Boston or to donate a pint of blood to your local blood bank, because Barbara was gifted with many donations during her fight with cancer. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.