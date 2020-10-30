1/1
Barbara H. Arsenault
Barbara H. (Gillis) Arsenault, of Randolph, passed away October 26, 2020, at the age of 100. Born in Boston, Barbara was raised and educated in South Weymouth, and was a resident of Randolph for 50 years. She was retired from Polaroid. Loving mother of Kathleen Arsenault of Avon, Joan McGonnigal of Randolph, Barbara J. Arsenault of Avon, John Arsenault of Avon, and the late Francis Arsenault. Sister of the late Daniel and William Gillis, Mary Cranshaw, Claire and Louise Orlowski, and Anibel Shull. She was the cherished grandmother of Dennis, Sean, Robert, Tracy, and Terrance, and great-grandmother of Ethan, Isabella, Angelina, Collin, Cameron, Avery, and the late Jacob. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph, on Sunday, November 1, from 2-5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Saint Marys Cemetery in Randolph on Monday, November 2 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 30, 2020.
