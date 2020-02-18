Home

Barbara H. Murphy Obituary
Barbara H. (Maurer) Murphy, 99, of Carver, passed away on February 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late George Murphy. Born on November 20, 1920, to her parents, the late Joseph Maurer and Alvie Maurer. She was preceded in death by her sister Margaret (Maurer) Drouet. Barbara attended Cambridge Longfellow School and Cambridge High & Latin. She worked for Federal Reserve in Boston for 35 years. She was a member of the Congregational Church in Cambridge and the First Congregational Church in Randolph. Barbara loved to travel. In her travels she went to Las Vegas, Panama Canal, Hawaii, California and Florida. She also loved to go on cruises. Barbara enjoyed sewing and painting in her later years at South Meadow Village in Carver. She had an outgoing personality and made friends wherever she went. She will be missed by all that knew her. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver, on Saturday, February 22, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A service will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Interment will directly follow at Union Cemetery in Holbrook.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020
