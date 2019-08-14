|
|
Barbara Jane Callahan, 86, lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully August 11, 2019. Barbara was a loving and giving person who was loved by all and will be missed dearly. For most of her professional career, Barbara was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Boston. In retirement, Barbara loved to travel with friends, ski and dance. She loved country music, especially Willie Nelson and was a ferocious reader. Barbara was a member of the Quincy Neighborhood Club where she joined the bowling team. Barbara, affectionately called "Babs" had a real zest for life. A generous soul to the end, she was known for her sense of style, beautiful smile, and always having a kind word for everyone. It was often said "she would give you the shirt off her back". Those around her enjoyed her vivacious nature and quick wit. Barbara always loved a party, was a wonderful dancer, singer and would never miss a chance to perform. Her family will always remember her by, her infamous motto, "I love you more". Loved ones who cleared the path for Barbara are her parents, Anna and James Callahan.; her caring sister Ann Callahan; her adoring nephew Thomas Edward Welch 3rd , and her lifelong friend Bernard Carroll. Barbara is survived by her three sisters, Claire Welch Majeski and her husband Anthony, Ellen Callahan and Cathy Snodgrass; her nieces, Tracy Elizabeth Welch Portmann and Leslie Welch Campbell and her husband Jay; her nephews, John Gibbons and his wife Terry and Brian Snodgrass; her great-nephews, Oliver Portmann, Thomas Welch IV, Jack Campbell, John and Thomas Gibbons; her great-nieces, Blake, Lili and Chase Portmann, Ella Campbell, Shannon and Noelle Welch, and Katie Gibbons. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 25 East Spring Valley Avenue, #210, Maywood, NJ 07607. The Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, N.J., is assisting the family. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019