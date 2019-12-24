|
Barbara J. (Farley) Josselyn, 89, of Hull, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in St. Jean, Quebec Canada, she was the only daughter of the late Allen Kirkland Henry Farley and Marjorie Julia (Bell). Barbara was raised and educated in Quebec, and worked many years for the Hull School Department. Barbara loved music and dancing. In fact, she met her husband while they were both on vacation for July 4th in Old Orchard Beach. After three days of dancing the night away on the pier, Gilbert proposed. They were married 11 months later, she moved to the states and they spent 60 years together. Barbara loved children so that made it easy to love her job as a cafeteria worker. She also worked at the emergency shelter at the Memorial Middle School during the Blizzard of 78. Barbara loved hosting family dinners, baking, playing cards, crossword puzzles, watching the Little League World Series and The Price is Right, as well as traveling, especially cruising. She loved knitting. She made many slippers, afghans, beautifully themed sweaters and the traditional christmas stockings for her family. Barbara loved many things, but there was no greater love than her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert Channing Josselyn, and the devoted mother of Charlene Josselyn of Stoughton, Peter Josselyn and his wife Tresa of Michigan, Nancy Sullivan and her husband Charlie of Hull, and Richard Josselyn and his wife Tara of Brockton. She was the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service is planned for the Spring. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara's memory to the Webster Park Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund, 56 Webster St., Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 24, 2019