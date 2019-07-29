The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Barbara J. (Goode) McLaughlin, of Squantum, died July 26, 2019. Barbara was a resident of Squantum for over 60 years. She loved her family and friends, as well as being a part of her community. Barbara retired from the phone company and enjoyed gardening, spending winters in Florida, swimming, and being social with her friends. She was a loving and kind woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Former spouse of the late John F. McLaughlin. Loving mother of John F. McLaughlin Jr. of Fla., Paul McLaughlin and his wife Dionne of N.C., Jeanne McLaughlin of Maine, and Joan McLaughlin and John Leeman of Milton. Cherished sister of Gerald Goode and his wife Donna of Ariz., and the late Thomas, Edward, and Charles Goode and Rosemary Hanrahan. Loving grammy of Cassie, Paul, Michael, Ava, and Jessie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 29, 2019
