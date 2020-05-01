|
Barbara J. Norris, age 90, of Weymouth passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at South Shore Hospital due to complications from Covid 19. Barbara was born on September 17, 1929 in Braintree to Martha and John Burke. She was married to the late Harold E. Norris, Jr. and is survived by her two children Mark Norris and Melissa McLaughlin, both of Rockland. Barbara was a graduate of Braintree High School and worked in her early years as a secretary for Pierce Perry Plumbing and Heating in Boston and later for Colonial Nursing in Weymouth as the Activities Director. She was a lifelong member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Braintree, actively involved in the United Methodist Women. Serving as the President of the Greater Boston District of United Methodist Women in the mid 1970s. As a mother of two and active member of the church she was awarded The Massachusetts Young Mother of the Year and often reflected on sitting at lunch and meeting JW Marriott in New York. In her spare time she enjoyed crafts, painting and decorating. Barbara's favorite spot to enjoy breakfast and lunch was Bob's Muffin Shop in Weymouth were she had patronized them for decades. Barbara leaves behind her sister Joyce King of Quincy, and was preceded in death by her siblings Eva Annis, Howard Burke, Robert "Buddy" Burke, Richard Burke, Marguerite Daiute, Pauline Burke and Gladys Burke. In addition to her two children she is survived by daughter-in-law Michelle Norris, son-in-law Joseph McLaughlin and her six grandchildren Thomas McLaughlin, Robert McLaughlin, Stephen Norris, Lyndsay Norris, Emily McLaughlin and Michael Norris all of Rockland. Due to the current circumstances surrounding Covid 19 the family will have a private graveside service and burial on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Braintree Cemetery with the help of Peck Funeral Home on Washington Street in Braintree. A celebration of Barbara's life around the time of her birthday in September is being planned. Thank you to all who reached out. Barbara had a giving heart, feisty spirit and was never at a loss for words. She will truly be missed by the many peoples lives she has touched.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2020