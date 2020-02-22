|
Barbara J. Smith, age 52, of Weymouth passed away at home with family by her side on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Barbara was raised and educated in Weymouth. She graduated from Weymouth High School, class of 1985. She worked for many years at Main Street Architects in Weymouth. Barbara enjoyed painting and boating and most of all spending time with her family and beloved grandson, Dax. She was a strong, independent woman who will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and love for family and friends. Barbara was the daughter of Helen Blowers (Rando) and the late Robert Blowers and is survived by her loving children, Matthew Smith and his wife Brittany of Kingston, Katherine Smith of Weymouth, and Cameron Smith of Weymouth; her cherished grandson, Dax; and her siblings, Suzanne Furness, Christine Logan, Robert Blowers, Michael Blowers, and Jennifer Voss. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Barbara on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home on Thursday morning for a funeral service in honor of Barbara's life that will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made in memory of Barbara to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 22, 2020