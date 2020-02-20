|
Barbara L. (Holbrook) Campbell, age 68, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life suddenly on February 11, 2020. Barbara was born and raised in Braintree, lived in Weymouth for many years before moving to Brockton recently. Mrs. Campbell was a scale house manager for Waste Management Company for many years. Barbara was a faithfull Red Sox fan. Beloved wife of the late William H. Campbell Jr. Devoted mother of Heather Campbell of Easthampton, and her twin sons Sean and Jason Campbell, both of Weymouth. Loving Nana to Niko Parmentier and great-grandmother to Cyrus. Beloved sister of Dorothy Yeo of Arizona, William E. Holbrook of Abington, the late Russel, Hilda, and Sonny. Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth on Saturday, February 22, from 3 until 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Private burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 20, 2020