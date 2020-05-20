|
|
Barbara Lee (Trudell) Carroll, of Plymouth, formerly of Hanover passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul M. Carroll and loving mother of Steven Carroll and his wife Michelle of Farmington Hills, Michigan and Mathew Carroll of Carver. Sister of Donald Trudell of Boston, Joanne Sacilotto of Boston and Susan MacDonald of Boston. Born in Weymouth, Mass. on August 9, 1946 daughter of the late Belmont and Ruth (Creamer) Trudell. Educated in Hingham and a graduate of Hingham High School and Bridgewater State University with her degree in Education. Barbara was a school teacher for the Town of Plymouth and Town of Wareham. Before becoming a teacher, she worked for the Plymouth Water Department and served as a town meeting member. She was a former member of the Kiwanis Club, enjoyed reading, competition ballroom dancing, and taking cruises with her sisters and friends. Due to the current health crisis a private visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 -1 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet). Burial at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial donations in her name may be made to at .donate.lls.org Online condolences may be made at webiste www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 20, 2020