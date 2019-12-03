|
Barbara L. (Ahern) Cullity of Pembroke passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Barbara was born in Boston, July 15, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Jeremiah Ahern. Barbara was the former wife of the late John Cullity. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Cullity) Coen and her husband Kevin of Pembroke; son, John Cullity Jr. and his wife Lisa of Kingston; and son, Edward Tyler of New Hampshire. Barbara was the loving and proud grandmother of Kim Cogburn and her husband Mike of Pembroke, Ashly Coen of Middleboro, Maggie Jensen of Marshfield, Matthew Cullity and his fiance Karolina Mojkowska, Patrick Cullity, Rachel Cullity and Rebecca Cullity, all of Kingston. Barbara was also lovingly known as "Yaya" to several great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mason, Charly Ann and Franky Marie. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street (Rte. 106), Kingston, on Thursday, December 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be held at the Center Cemetery, Pembroke, on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. To read more and see entire obituary, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2019