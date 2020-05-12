Home

Barbara Louise Ford, passed away on May 1, 2020. Mrs. Ford was a life-long Hanoverian with the exception of the past 5 years where she resided at All American Assisted Living, Hanson, MA. Wife of the late Vernon E. Ford; daughter of Wesley and Lyndall {Phillips} Severance of Hanover; 1949 graduate of Sylvester High School; former secretary at Monroe Calculator in Boston; secretary at Provost Marshals Office in Aberdeen, Maryland; school secretary of Salmond School, Hanover; secretary to John T. Thomson, Esq., and worked as an office clerk at AAA Metals Company. Mrs. Ford and her late husband were members of the Massachusetts Society of Mayflower Descendants. Mrs. Ford was a member of the Hanover Historical Society and was especially active in updating Hanover family genealogies. She assisted in the publishing of Hanover Genealogy 1910-2010. Mrs. Ford leaves a son, David; a daughter-in-law, Thelma, of Hanover; a granddaughter, Amy Ford Gutsche and her husband Karl of Plymouth; a sister Marjorie Coull of Quincy. Mrs. Ford enjoyed listening to her music (Classical and Big Band). She enjoyed playing her piano. She loved to read, write and type on her typewriter and word processor. Services are omitted per Mrs. Fords request. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 12, 2020
