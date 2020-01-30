Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home,
551 Washington St. Rte. 53
Hanover, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home,
551 Washington St. Rte.
Hanover, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Donahue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Donahue


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara M. Donahue Obituary
Barbara M. (Hapeman) Donahue, 84, of Hanover, passed away on January 21, 2020. Born in Boston, August 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Stengel) Hapeman. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Stephen J. Donahue. She was the sister of the late William Hapeman. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their children. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, January 31, from 10-10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral home service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -