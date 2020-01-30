|
Barbara M. (Hapeman) Donahue, 84, of Hanover, passed away on January 21, 2020. Born in Boston, August 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Stengel) Hapeman. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Stephen J. Donahue. She was the sister of the late William Hapeman. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their children. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, January 31, from 10-10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral home service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
