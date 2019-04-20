Home

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
South Shore Baptist Church
578 Main Street
Hingham, MA
Burial
Following Services
Hanover Center Cemetery
Barbara M. Kelley Obituary
Barbara M. Kelley, 84, lifetime resident of Hanover, passed away surrounded by family on April 19th after a short illness. The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday the 22nd at South Shore Baptist Church, 578 Main Street, Hingham. Burial immediately following at Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to South Shore Baptist Missions. For directions, complete obituary, and to sign Barbara's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes. com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019
