Barbara M. (McGann) Marois, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 11, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England, to the late Austin and Jessie (Bryan) McGann, Barbara grew up in England before moving to the United States at the age of 21. Her move was inspired by her love of the movies and musicals she had seen from the time she was a child. Barbara had a passion for music and teaching chorus. She loved to sing and perform. Barbara was a proud member of the traveling music troupe, called the Belles and Beaux. Barbara also sang for several years in Sacred Heart's "Showtime", as well as writing and co-directing their 1981 show "Flicksical" based on the movies she loved. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Barbara was a kind and caring woman, who will truly be missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Wife of the late Joseph Marois. Loving mother of Madeleine Pompei and her husband Michael of Carver, Joseph Marois and his wife Mihoko of Hull, Maureen Nasr and her husband George of Lebanon, Matthew Marois and his wife Janie of Carver and Barbara Boisvert and her husband Michael of Uxbridge. Sister of the late Maureen Laffan, Austin McGann and Carole Lee. Caring grandmother of Christopher, Eric, Matthew, Melanie, Jessica, Joseph, Michael, Isabella, Nicholas, Daniel, Sean, Emma Rose, Marie and Katelyn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, July 16. from 4 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 15, 2019