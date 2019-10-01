|
|
Barbara M. Robertson of Quincy, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at age 90. Daughter of the late Walter and Isabella (McGregor) Robertson, Barbara was born, raised and educated in Quincy. After graduating from the Woodward School for Girls in 1946, she went on to work for the Armstrong Cork Company, General Dynamics, and Bethlehem Steel before retiring as the keeper of records for the Braintree Police Department. Barbara was a founding member of the General Dynamics Long Service Club. She was also very generous and always donated to numerous charities. She was an avid golfer and loved to travel the world with her best friend, Addie Fasci. Barbara was a great friend of the Fasci family. She is survived by her cousins, Lyall and Ann Robinson of Athol, Ann Robertson of Manchester, N.H., and Jean Huszer of Portsmouth, N.H. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. There will be a funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11:30 a.m., followed by a burial at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. Please visit DennisSweeneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019