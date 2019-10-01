Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Wollaston Cemetery
Quincy., MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Robertson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara M. Robertson Obituary
Barbara M. Robertson of Quincy, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at age 90. Daughter of the late Walter and Isabella (McGregor) Robertson, Barbara was born, raised and educated in Quincy. After graduating from the Woodward School for Girls in 1946, she went on to work for the Armstrong Cork Company, General Dynamics, and Bethlehem Steel before retiring as the keeper of records for the Braintree Police Department. Barbara was a founding member of the General Dynamics Long Service Club. She was also very generous and always donated to numerous charities. She was an avid golfer and loved to travel the world with her best friend, Addie Fasci. Barbara was a great friend of the Fasci family. She is survived by her cousins, Lyall and Ann Robinson of Athol, Ann Robertson of Manchester, N.H., and Jean Huszer of Portsmouth, N.H. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. There will be a funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11:30 a.m., followed by a burial at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. Please visit DennisSweeneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now