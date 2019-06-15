|
Barbara Beyer Malley, 97 years, of Cohasset, Westwood, and Hingham, passed away quietly in her sleep on September 26, 2018, after a brief illness. She was the loving mother of Kathleen Malley-Morrison, Edward W. Malley III (deceased), Stephanie Vaughan Malley (deceased), and David Timothy Malley, as well as her "other daughter", Linda Dupres; loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. An avid private pilot, yachtswoman, golfer, bridge player, and author of many published poems and books, she lived her life to the fullest and was beloved by family and friends. Her first memoir, "Take My Ex-Husband Please, But Not Too Far", was published in 1991 by Little Brown to enthusiastic reviews paying tribute to her delightful sense of humor. Her second memoir, "The Path, Tears and Laughter through the Generations", with daughter Kathie as co-author and son Tim as supportive collaborator and fan, was published by Create Space for Amazon.com in March 2018. It features not only poetry, prose, and artwork by Barbara, but poems by her mother, Ernestine Cobern Beyer, and prose by her daughter, Kathie. Among her last requests was to invite her friends to honor her by purchasing a copy of The Path from Amazon. Among Barbara's most satisfying writing projects was her blog, "Tears and Laughter at 90", which, like her other writings, lives after her in cyberspace. Barbara's final, unfinished writing project, was a third memoir, tentatively titled, "Tales from an Ex-Wife Regarding Her Ex-Husband's Second Wife". Barbara asked that donations in her name be made to the non-profit, Engaging Peace, Inc. Donations can be made online at http://engagingpeace.com or checks can be mailed to Engaging Peace, Inc., 99 Country Lane, Westwood, MA 02090. A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, June 29, at noon at Linden Ponds in Hingham, in the catering room in the Derby Clubhouse.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 15, 2019