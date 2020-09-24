Barbara Nickerson

Barbara (Baird) Nickerson passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Her husband, Allan Nickerson, predeceased her in 2015. She leaves behind her sister, Diana Ferrazza, a daughter, Debbie Yerdon and her husband Steve, a son, Mark Nickerson and his wife Barbara, five grandchildren, Jennifer, Lauren, Vanessa, Benjamin, and Jacob, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Barbara lived in South Weymouth most of her life and retired to Pocasset where she lived for 20 years until moving to Holden to be near her daughter and most recently to Worcester. She graduated from Weymouth High School in 1947 and from Fisher Jr. College in 1949. She worked as a secretary for Saco-Lowell and Hewitt-Robins before starting her family. She later worked as an office manager for Old Colony Landscape in Weymouth. She was an active church member all her life and served as a Sunday school teacher, Deaconess, VBS teacher and many other volunteer positions in the First Baptist Church of Weymouth, Osterville Baptist Church and later the First Baptist Church of Holden. She enjoyed her family, gardening and all the Cape had to offer. She also loved to bake and host family events. She was the ultimate birthday cake decorator and shaped them into sculptures her family hated to cut in to, but were so delicious that they were glad they did. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and was thrilled to become a great-grandmother. Services for Barbara will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Holden, 1216 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.



