Barbara Noble, 82, of Taunton, formerly of Quincy, on May 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ray P. Noble. Devoted mother of Carol A. Noble, Gary P. Noble and his wife Thea, and Keith A. Noble, all of Quincy. Dear sister of Sevrin "Eddie" Nelson of Newton, Janet Balducci, Valerie Nelson Goguen and Mary Ellen Vitulano, all of Quincy, and the late Gail C. Cimino. Also survived by 5 cherished grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends including Paula French of Quincy. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to her visiting hours Friday, May 31, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Funeral and burial arrangements are private. For more information or to leave condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2019